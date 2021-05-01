<i>Rogers Scholars, other programs seek donations</i>

Have you ever wondered, "What can I do to make a difference in the lives of young people in my community?"
Well, you can. On May 11th Kentucky Gives Day, you will have an opportunity to make a positive impact on the youth in your county and throughout the region by supporting The Center for Rural Development's Rogers Scholars, Rogers Explorers, and Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI).
These summer youth leadership programs are provided at no cost to middle and high school students in 45 Kentucky counties within The Center's primary service region.
"You can make a difference in the lives of young people in Southern and Eastern Kentucky by supporting our youth leadership programs on May 11th Kentucky Gives Day," said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development. "Your online, tax-deductible donation will go a long way toward helping us provide valuable leadership skills, instill in our youth a sense of community service, and offer exclusive college scholarship opportunities for our region's next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs."
Since 1998, more than 3,000 middle and high school students have attended and graduated from The Center's three youth leadership programs held on the campuses of seven Kentucky colleges and universities and at its main location in Somerset, KY.
Your donation will help 2021 Rogers Scholars, like Benjamin Dalton, seize their potential as future leaders and entrepreneurs. Just before his freshmen year in high school, Dalton attended Rogers Explorers in 2019.
"I felt a significant impact in my leadership skills, which has affected me in everyday life," Dalton said. "I have become more confident, more outspoken, and more prepared for the challenges I may face. These are skills that everyone needs."
Dalton will participate in the Rogers Scholars program this coming summer. Rogers Scholars--the flagship youth program--provides one-of-a-kind opportunities for rising high school juniors to develop their leadership and entrepreneurial skills; focus on team building; explore different career paths; and foster a commitment to community service. The program also offers exclusive access to scholarships from 19 Kentucky colleges and universities.
The Rogers Explorers program, presented in partnership with seven Kentucky colleges and universities, encourages incoming high school freshmen students to develop their leadership and STEM skills and get involved in community service.
ELI gives high school students a glimpse into what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur in rural Kentucky. Participants work as a team to develop a business idea or product concept and pitch their ideas to a panel of judges for a chance to earn a college scholarship offer from Eastern Kentucky University (EKU). ELI is presented in partnership with Kentucky Highlands and EKU.
To make an online, tax-deductible donation to The Center's youth programs before or on May 11th Kentucky Gives Day, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com. For more information about the campaign or youth programs, contact Allison Cross, Community Liaison and Youth Programs Coordinator, at 606-677-6000 or email across@centertech.com.
Kentucky Gives Day, a statewide online giving event, officially begins at midnight (EST) on May 11 and continues through 11:59 p.m. (EST). Kentucky Gives is an initiative of the Kentucky Nonprofit Network, Kentucky's state association of nonprofits. During the last eight years, Kentucky Gives Day has raised more than $2.7 million through 22,000 donations in partnership with over 1,000 nonprofits. Visit www.kygives.org to learn more about Kentucky Gives Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.