<i>Rogers Scholars, other programs seek donations</i>

2019 Rogers Explorers Henry Gillum, Taylor McCarty, and Benjamin Dalton learn how to perform CPR through the nursing major at Morehead State University. Support The Center for Rural Development's Rogers Scholars, Rogers Explorers, and Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI) on May 11th Kentucky Gives Day by making an online donation to these youth leadership programs. Visit www.centeryouthprograms.com to donate.