The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is honoring its top students for the 2020-21 academic year. Thirty-two students, two from each of the 16 colleges, were selected for the KCTCS All-Academic Team. Students were chosen based on a rigorous process that focuses on academic performance and community service.
Selected from Somerset Community College (SCC) are Dalton Hays, Transfer Scholar and Sam Knapp, Workforce Scholar.
Dalton Hays was selected as the SCC transfer student on the 2021 KCTCS All-Academic Team and will receive a $500 scholarship in recognition of this achievement.
While an SCC student, Dalton has coached a Northern Middle School football team, assisted with a DECA chapter roadside cleanup, participated in Pulaski County High School football and basketball team fundraisers, and served as a Health Career Explorer and member of Phi Theta Kappa.
Dalton plans to continue his education at the University of Kentucky and pursue a career in the insurance or finance industry. He credits the mentorship of his father and grandfather as the source of his inspiration to pursue a career in finance. He says they "embody the American entrepreneurial spirit" and have taught him a great deal about the hard work and growth mindset that are key to running a successful business. Dalton notes the importance of integrity and transparency in conducting business and earning the trust of both clients and colleagues.
In reference to Dalton's character and leadership, his mentor, Glenn Wooldridge, Head Football Coach at Northern Middle School, says, "Dalton always displayed patience and positivity when teaching players new skills. His calm, steady demeanor and great attitude made him a positive role model for these young athletes. Dalton was persistent in encouraging players…."
SCC's second member of the KCTCS All-Academic Team this year is Sam Knapp. Sam was selected as the SCC workforce student on the 2021 KCTCS All-Academic Team and will receive a $500 scholarship in recognition of this achievement.
While an SCC student, Sam has been involved in numerous extracurricular activities and organizations including SkillsUSA; DECA; the National Postsecondary Agricultural Student Organization; Educators Rising; Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America; the National Young Farmer Educational Association; Business Professionals of America; and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee of the Kentucky Chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association.
Sam says that "helping others is central to their identity both personally and professionally and made the decision to pursue a career as a physical therapist assistant after working as an office manager in a physical therapy clinic. Sam describes SCC professors in the PTA program as a "tremendous source of support, creating opportunities for involvement in the American Physical Therapy Association at both the state and national level."
Sam developed a statewide special interest group for physical therapist assistants in the Kentucky Chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association. After graduating from SCC, Sam plans to pursue employment as a physical therapist assistant and eventually pursue a Doctor of Physical Therapy Degree and work toward advocacy and educational projects in the physical therapy profession.
Both students will be honored at SCC's Honor night on April 30, will receive a five hundred dollar scholarship and will be included in a special video that will be shown at all KCTCS colleges.
