<i>Somerset woman named to prominent role in Kentucky Baptist Convention</i>

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Sara Robinson, who has served in ministry roles at First Baptist Church in Somerset since 2008, has been named women's ministry and transition consultant for the Kentucky Baptist Convention. She was elected unanimously at Tuesday's Mission Board meeting.
She announced the transition to her church Sunday, and will begin KBC duties on June 16, succeeding Peggy Berry, who retired earlier this year.
"I've always had a passion for women's ministry," Robinson said. "I want to help women discover their gifting and strengths and find appropriate ways for them to minister in their churches. We have women who need to be able to teach and exhort other women and children, and to encourage one another and the younger generations. We want women to use those strengths and gifting to build up the local church." She will assist KBC churches in understanding and utilizing ministry leadership roles for women that align with the Baptist Faith and Message 2000.
Robinson applauded the work of her predecessor as she takes on this new ministry challenge. "Peggy has been an incredible servant -- she has been a good friend to me and will continue to be as I transition into this role. I know that besides my salvation, serving Kentucky Baptists will be the joy of my life. What excites me most is helping women lead and serve well in the local church. Strong local churches are the heartbeat of the KBC."
Her multitude of duties will include working with regional consultants to create, lead and coordinate events for ministers' wives throughout the state and oversee a program of care for ministers' wives, giving special attention to those in crisis. She will oversee and manage the KBC church job site and assist ministers in online resume preparation as well as help churches with online profile development and facilitate ministers and churches as they navigate the system.
She will take a lead role in reconciliation ministry when conflict exists between women and will organize and cultivate a network of women's ministry leaders that will provide a way to communicate and share ideas on how best to establish and grow intentional women's ministries in churches and associations. She will also partner with Kentucky WMU to develop and expand women's ministries in the state, as well as being instrumental in developing women's training events that are evangelistic and equipping in nature in addition to organizing and overseeing women's conferences in various regions of the state.
She has degrees from Georgetown College, Liberty University and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and has an anticipated December 2022 date for earning a Ph.D. in Leadership from NOBTS.
Her ministry experience began in 1998, but since moving to First Baptist Somerset she has held three positions -- director of women's ministries from 2008-15, director of student ministries from 2016 to present and director of connections and spiritual growth from 2021 to present.
She serves on the Lake Cumberland Baptist Association leadership team as is founding chairwoman of the NOBTS Society for Women in Scholarship. She has been a teaching assistant at NOBTS, adjunct professor at Campbellsville University and visiting professor at the University of the Cumberlands.
She and her husband, Phil, have a son, Zach, 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.