<i>SPEDA's newest live camera features view of Lake Cumberland</i>

On the heels of launching a downtown live camera and on the eve of Memorial Day weekend, the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) is adding another 24/7 online view -- this time of Lake Cumberland.
SPEDA's lake cam is now live on the organization's website and broadcasts a wide-angle view of the lake at the bend at Waitsboro. The Ky. 90 bridge can be seen on the left.
Installed by Modern Systems, the camera is a partnership between SPEDA and Lake Cumberland Tourism, giving viewers a unique look at the Capital of Lake Cumberland with the goal of inspiring visitors to travel to the area.
"Travelers love to see where they are going when trying to make up their minds on which destination to choose," said Michelle Allen, executive director of Lake Cumberland Tourism. "I'm not sure there is a better way to represent the Capital of Lake Cumberland than in real-time. Talk about making you want to be right out in the middle of the water once you see it. Many thanks to SPEDA for realizing the impact such projects have on our economy and showcasing what we have right in our backyard."
Tourism is Pulaski County's largest industry. Lake Cumberland draws 4 million recreational visitors per year, more than Yellowstone National Park and the Grand Canyon, and is the No. 1 destination in Pulaski County. In 2019, visitors spent more than $126 million in Pulaski County, generating significant tax revenue and supporting more than 1,000 tourism-related jobs.
SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said the lake cam is yet another tool SPEDA can provide to support and enhance the tourism industry.
"We recognize the important role tourism plays in our county's economy and we are committed to helping it grow," Girdler said. "In addition to being the Houseboat Capital of the World, Somerset-Pulaski County is the Capital of Lake Cumberland and we want to provide whatever tools we can to showcase these designations and help the community thrive by highlighting the beautiful resource Lake Cumberland is."
View the downtown and lake live cams at https://somersetkyleads.com/speda-live-cams/.
