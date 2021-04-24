<i>State funding allocated for road improvements at Pulaski schools</i>

Three Pulaski County schools will benefit from school highway safety projects awarded earlier this week by the state.
On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced plans to invest $23 million for nearly 70 highway safety projects near public schools in 44 counties.
"These projects merge two key areas I've been committed to investing in since day one as Governor: education and infrastructure," said Gov. Beshear. "Once completed, these projects will ensure safe access to and around our schools, as well as improve quality of life for the thousands of Kentucky families that drop off and pick up children every day."
Funds allocated in the 2020 Highway Plan will be used over the next two years by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to design and/or construct projects, ranging from new turn lanes and crosswalks to pavement markings and new entrances.
For Pulaski County, three projects have each been allocated $75,000:
• Ky. 1575 -- design left turn lane at Pulaski County High School
• Ky. 1577 -- design left turn lane at Southwestern High School
• Ky. 39 -- design connector road at Northern Middle School.
Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson hadn't received any updates on the proposed projects from highway officials since January, so he was pleased to learn the funding had been announced.
"I'm glad to see to see that they are continuing to move through that process," Richardson said of the design phase.
Additionally, counties across the state will benefit from upgrades to existing school flashing lights, pedestrian crosswalk beacons and roadside signs encouraging distraction-free driving. The new projects are also expected to create contracting and design jobs.
