More than 120 area residents participated in this year's Somerset Walk to End Alzheimer's -- raising more than $30,520.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked individually or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Pulaski County to help the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer's Association.
Peggy's Kids was named the top fundraising team at this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's, raising more than $4,990.
Though the actual walk was held October 17, participants are continuing to raise money through the end of the year to reach their goal of $36,000. Donations are accepted online at http://act.alz.org/somerset.
"We know fundraising in this pandemic is challenging but our reason remains simple: to find the first survivor of Alzheimer's," Molly Hogan, Somerset Walk Manager, stated. "Funds are still accepted through December 31st and we are so grateful for everyone's support."
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease - the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias. In Kentucky alone, there are more than 75,000 people living with the disease and 272,000 caregivers.
