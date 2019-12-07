If you're not driving drunk, why not comply to a breathalyzer?

I may get slapped by local attorneys for saying this -- but if you're not driving impaired, why would you refuse to take a simple breathalyzer test?
A few weeks ago, I was driving home from work on a Saturday night. I had just had a discussion with my wife about what we should do for dinner. I was waiting for my marching orders as I began to cross U.S. 27 going west on Ky. 80 toward my home. Of course, that's when Tricia texted me that my daughter wanted Arby's.
No. 1, I know I should not have glanced at my phone to look at that text. After I got the text, for a split second, the thought crossed my mind that I should just turn right and head toward Arby's. Then I thought better of it. And all of that resulted in me making a jerking motion to the right.
As soon as I did, the driver behind me hit his blue lights. He was a Somerset Police officer.
I pulled into the Burger King parking lot -- knowing full well why I was being pulled over. The SPD officer was very nice and didn't even wag his finger at me when I told him the rather ridiculous circumstances that led to my untimely swerve.
But he did ask me if I had been drinking. After I assured him I had not, he asked if I would mind taking a breathalyzer.
I had not been drinking, so I could see no reason not to comply. I did, the officer thanked me, I thanked him and then I went on my way.
I did not resent being pulled over, and I didn't resent being asked to take a breathalyzer, because it's very important for law enforcement officers to keep drunken and drug-addled people off of our roadways. That SPD officer was doing his job. And I appreciate him and his colleagues.
They have to err on the side of caution. If I had been drinking, it was his duty to get me off the road.
No one can convince me that I should not have taken that simple test.
I've known Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price for years and I consider him a friend. He's a good guy, in my estimation.
But even the best of us make mistakes.
I don't know if Dan was driving while intoxicated earlier this week. That has yet to be determined. He told the Kentucky State Police trooper who pulled him over on Monday night that he had not been drinking, although the cognitive tests he was given indicated that perhaps he had been.
The thing that bothers me most is that he did not take a breathalyzer. If, as he claims, he had not been drinking, there was no reason for him not to.
I'm sorry but by refusing to comply with law enforcement -- it just makes him look guilty.
Drunken drivers can wipe out entire families with their bad judgement. If you're ever asked by an officer if you've been drinking ... if you're ever asked to take a breathalyzer ... think about what an impaired driver could do to your family.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
