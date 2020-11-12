Amid higher numbers of COVID-19 patients within Pulaski – and the Lake Cumberland District in general – the superintendents of all three public school districts say in-person classes will continue.
Somerset’s superintendent, Kyle Lively, confirmed Thursday that the city district will continue as it has been, simply saying, “We are remaining in-person at this time.”
Pulaski County’s superintendent, Patrick Richardson, likewise said classes would continue for the moment.
“[There are] no plans for change at this time. We are continually monitoring our buildings,” Richardson said.
Jimmy Dyehouse, the superintendent for Science Hill School, issued the most thorough statement on the issue.
“Absolutely not,” he said when asked if the district would make changes. “We will continue keeping kids safe here at school, just as we have for the past nine weeks. We have had zero kids test positive for COVID.”
He added that there have been two staff members who tested positive but they contracted it outside of school.
“I feel our kids have a much greater chance of staying COVID-free here at school than they would if we send them home,” Dyehouse said.
On Wednesday, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) announced that it saw it’s highest single-day number of new COVID cases – 192 within the 10 counties that make up the district. That is 76 more cases that its previous one-day high count.
Among those, Pulaski County saw 46 cases on a single day.
As of Wednesday, Pulaski had 234 active cases, eight of whom were hospitalized.
Pulaski’s COVID incident rate, the number that determines which of the color categories the county is in currently, is at 43.53 cases per 100,000 of population.
That means Pulaski is firmly in the Red-Critical category. “Red” is defined as having more than 25 cases per 100,000.
Nine out of the district’s 10 counties are in the Red, with McCreary County being the only one in the Orange-Accelerated Spread range.
While state recommendations ask counties in the Red Zone to switch to an online-only class model for two weeks, LCDHD officials have repeatedly stated that the decision whether or not to hold classes in person rests strictly with a school district’s officials and superintendent.
Local health department officials also said last week that the rapid spread of the virus was causing their office to operate at capacity, and that any further spread would cause them to fall behind. In Monday’s update, the health department stated there was now a backlog.
“Despite the high numbers we can officially report, due to the surge of new cases the high numbers of contacts associated with each, we have MANY, MANY cases not reported as their investigations have not been finalized. We have every employee working on COVID-19 and are hiring staff as quickly as we can, be we cannot keep pace with this volume of cases,” officials said.
As of Wednesday, the department said it was three days behind in logging cases.
The best ways of preventing the spread of COVID-19 are to wear a face covering when out in public, stand at least 6 feet apart from others while in public, wash hands frequently or use sanitizer if soap and water are not available, avoid going out into public if you have a fever or other COVID-like symptoms, and avoid touching your face.
