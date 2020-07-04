Local people in need of assistance with their unemployment claims can start making appointments for in-person service.
While in-person UI (unemployment insurance) assistance continues to be available to claimants by appointment in Frankfort, people can schedule appointments for July 7 and July 8 in Hopkinsville and Somerset during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. Somerset's in-person event will be at The Center for Rural Development, 2292 South Highway 27.
Claimants must bring two forms of identification like their driver's license or other photo ID and social security card for identity verification.
Appointments can be made at kcc.ky.gov and going to the "In-Person UI Services" View Services button.
Kentuckians who need additional assistance with their unemployment insurance claims can also visit kcc.ky.gov and use the Chat Now button or call (502) 564-2900.
The commonwealth has processed 90% of claims, paying out more than $2.7 billion since March, but Gov. Andy Beshear announced this week Kentucky has hired a globally renowned firm, Ernst & Young, to provide 300 employees to quickly resolve outstanding claims that resulted from the COVID-19 global pandemic and help overcome years of funding and personnel cuts to the Office of Unemployment Insurance.
An RFP (request for proposals) has also been issued to secure a new unemployment system to replace the 20-year-old system now in place, a system state officials acknowledge was designed to deny Kentuckians filing a claim. Further complicating the situation is that the state's unemployment office budget went from $41 million in 2010 to $25 million in 2018. In 2017, the former administration cut more than 30 of 51 local unemployment offices and 95 employees.
Previous actions taken by the Governor to improve the system include:
• Reorganized the unemployment office and moved it to the Labor Cabinet.
• Increased workforce that is processing claims from roughly 40 to 100.
• Appointed the Labor Cabinet secretary to oversee the Office of Unemployment Insurance.
• Asked the Labor Cabinet to add more in-person services, including out in the counties.
