The Tradewind Center along South U.S. 27 is home to several hidden gems, locally-owned businesses that don't necessary have signs that jump out and catch your attention but are worth checking out.
In the Mix Bakery is among that number.
Whether you call it "In the Mix" or "En la Mezcla" -- both the English and Spanish names are on the outside sign -- Iris Jacovo's bakery is an absolute treat. It's also one of a rare number of places to go in the area to get certain goodies that come from Hispanic American culture.
For one thing, as the sign out front says, it's a "pasteleria" (that is, pastry shop) and "pupuseria" -- a place to get a pupusa, a popular stuffed flatbread.
"It's an Salvadoran thing," said Angelica, Iris' 16-year-old daughter, who served as a translator for her mother when interviewed by the Commonwealth Journal. "It's like a tortilla with pork, bean and cheese (or) chicken, bean and cheese."
Iris opened In the Mix about six months ago. Previously, the New Life Industries employee had been baking out of her own home, to rave reviews from family and friends.
"She started at the house, and she had a lot of people that wanted to buy her cakes," said Angelica. "People would pass her number along and would come to her."
So Iris decided to just open up her own store to introduce her food to a wider audience. Angelica helps out at the shop too, making traditional Mexican sweetbread.
Iris specializes in tres leches cakes, which are sponge-type cakes utilizing three different kinds of milk. "They're traditional Mexican cakes," said Angelica. "The bread is soaked and there's a fruit filling."
They come in several varieties at In the Mix, including chocolate, mocha, red velvet -- "anything you want," said Angelica.
And even though these cakes come from Iris' own culture, that isn't the sole demographic to make up her clientele.
"Other (non-Mexican) customers come in and get those also," said Angelica.
In the Mix is looking to put other palate-satisfying products, well, in the mix. That includes frozen coffee drinks and frappes, and breakfast options like waffles, plantains, and grapes.
Another plan of Iris' is healthier options, salads and gluten-free offerings, said Angelica.
As far as sweet treats, Iris makes macaroons, sugar cookies, and fondant cakes. Iris will make cakes to order -- even if it's a trickier design.
"We've had people order cakes with zombies and stuff on them," said Angelica. "There's people that order one with a cartoon (theme), like 'Paw Patrol' or Mickey Mouse. She's also made a cake out of a Jack Daniels bottle."
There are ready-made products also available at In the Mix, and they rent party supplies.
At In the Mix, Iris' secret ingredient for all her yummy creations is love -- and she hopes those who eat them feel the same way.
"What she loves about making the cakes is when people tell her that they love it," said Angelica. "She just gets satisfaction when people tell her that they like her cakes and the work is done."
