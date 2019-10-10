First-time use of electronic polling books (e-poll books) at every precinct in Pulaski County and more than 1,200 "inactive" voters allowed to re-register at the polls could tangle a red-hot gubernatorial election on November 5.
Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is extremely upset because she says the staff of Kentucky State Board of Elections, over objection of Kentucky's chief election official (Grimes) and without notice or vote of approval by the Board of Elections, designated more than 175,000 Kentucky voters' records "inactive," impacting their participation in coming elections. Some 1,253 registered voters (listed below) in Pulaski County are included on the "inactive" list.
Grimes raised concerns regarding what she calls an illegal "inactive" list and noted thousands of these "inactive voters" actually voted as early as 10 months ago in the 2018 General Election. Initially, reason given for the "inactive" status was these voters had not voted in two previous federal elections.
Jennifer Scutchfield, assistant director of the State Board of Elections, says the reason 1,253 Pulaski County registered voters and about 175,000 across the state have been put in an "inactive" list is two mailings to their addresses were not returned.
" We tried to notify ... we sent one mailing and these were not returned. We sent a second mailing and these were not returned," Scutchfield said. The "inactive" voters must update addresses to show where they currently live, she indicated.
"They are still registered," insisted Scutchfield. However, when an "inactive" registered voter goes to the polls at the November 5 General Election, if they have not updated their registration, they will have to re-register at the precinct. An "inactive" registered voter will be allowed to re-register at the precinct, but unregistered voters must have registered to vote by the October 7 deadline or they will not be allowed to vote.
Mark Vaught, Pulaski County election coordinator, Becca Shepherd, Election Department manager, and Tanya Brown, deputy county clerk, all reiterated an "inactive" registered voter at the polls will be able to vote, but they will have to fill out an "Oath of Voter" card and voter registration card before voting.
"A precinct officer first must call the county clerk's office to make sure the potential voter is a registered voter on the "inactive" list," said Vaught. "Then he or she, if on the 'inactive' list, must register again at the polls."
Pointing out likelihood of Pulaski countians voting heavily during a gubernatorial election, a reporter wondered what happens if a large percentage of the more than 1,200 "inactive" voters go to the polls and have to re-register during voting hours. What kind of tie-up will this create at polling places on Election Day?
"You'll have to ask your county clerk about that," Scutchfield responded. However, she said only about 10 percent of "inactive" voters have shown up at the polls during previous elections.
Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett said she is optimistic "inactive" voters won't show up in sufficient numbers to clog precincts during voting hours. Two officers at each precinct have training sessions scheduled on how to use e-poll books. The computers will replace traditional paper-based roster books a voter signs as he or she enters a polling place to vote.
Following is a list of "inactive" voters in Pulaski County. Names are alphabetized to ease search for a voter:
