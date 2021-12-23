Incumbent Somerset councilors lead new candidate filings 

As local county clerk offices prepare for the Christmas break, the number of candidates who'll appear on the May 2022 Primary Ballot continues to grow.
In Pulaski County, the new filings include a number of incumbents seeking re-election.
With Brian Dalton (Ward 2), Jimmy Eastham (Ward 4), David Godsey (Ward 10), and Tom Eastham (Ward 12) all turning in their paperwork; all incumbents on Somerset City Council have now filed for re-election. In Ward 11, Amanda "Bean" Bullock" becomes the first to face a challenger in the nonpartisan council races with the filing of Teresa Singleton.
Also, longtime PVA (Property Valuation Administrator) T.W. Todd has filed to run for a 7th term.
Other new candidate filings from the Pulaski County Clerk's Office include:
• District 2 Magistrate -- Skip Norfleet, a Republican from Science Hill, becomes the first candidate in this race with incumbent Mike Wilson yet to file.
• District 3 Magistrate -- Republican incumbent Jimmy Wheeldon now has a challenger in former Somerset City Council member Mike New of Somerset.
• District 5 Magistrate -- David Sparks, a Republican from Somerset, becomes the first candidate in this race with incumbent Mike Strunk yet to file.
• District 2 Constable -- William Caudill, a Republican from Eubank, becomes the first candidate in this race with incumbent Shane Haste yet to file.
• District 4 Constable -- Republicans Doug Baker and Christopher Staley are vying for the post left vacant by the late Gary Baldock.
At the federal level (with candidates filing in the Secretary of State's Office in Frankfort), the number of candidates running to unseat Kentucky's junior U.S. Senator Rand Paul has doubled since last report. Joining Charles Booker and John Merrill on the ballot for the Democratic nomination are Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. and Ruth Gao, both of Louisville. Sen. Paul, a Republican, has yet to file for re-election but the GOP nomination is being sought by Valerie "Dr Val" Fredrick of Murray and Tami L. Stainfield of Marion.
Congressman Hal Rogers, whose 40 years in the 5th District is record-setting for the U.S. House of Representatives, has a new Republican challenger in Brandon Russell Monhollen of London. They will be joined on the ballot by Dr. Richard Van Dam and Gerardo Serrano.
At the state level, Republican incumbent David Meade of Stanford has filed for re-election in the 80th District of the Kentucky House of Representatives -- for which he currently serves as Speaker Pro Tem. The district includes Lincoln County and the Pulaski precincts of West Somerset 5B, Saline 11, Somerset 3B Library, Girdler 12, Ansel 21, Buncombe 24, Somerset 1 Library, Somerset 3A Huffaker, Mt. Zion 47, Eubank 25, Estesburg 26, Somerset 2 City Hall, Somerset 4A Rocky Hollow, Somerset 4B Meece Middle, Somerset 5A Langdon Street, Ferguson 8, Somerset 5E Grand Central and Somerset 6 South End.
Deadline for filing for offices that may have a primary is 4 p.m. local time on January 7, 2022. That's the same deadline for independent, political group, or political organization candidates for offices that require a statement of candidacy but won't appear on the ballot until the November General Election.
Locally, the Pulaski County Clerk's Office will be closed December 23-24 for Christmas as well as December 30-31 for New Year's Day.
That last holiday closure is particularly important as the deadline for registered voters who wish to change parties before the next Primary -- set for May 17, 2022 -- must do so by December 31. As long as mailed registration cards are postmarked by December 31, according to Elections Department Manager Becca Shepherd, they will be accepted. However, anyone wanting to come in person after Christmas should do so by next Wednesday.
Persons interested in becoming a candidate for any office can find more information on the Secretary of State's online "Elections" portal at sos.ky.gov.
