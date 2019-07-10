Independence Day weekend sparkles in Pulaski County 

All the fireworks have been lit. The flags have been waved. The hot dogs have been digested.
And it was another great holiday weekend in Pulaski County.
Officials were pleased with how the Independence Day weekend went in this area, with (mostly) ideal conditions for enjoying fun in the sun.
"We were pleasantly surprised," said Dan Price, deputy judge-executive for Pulaski County. "The weather obviously was great."
Added Michelle Allen, executive director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau, "The weather held out for us. We were predicted to have more (rain) than that. It was a big bonus."
Yes, there was some rain on July 4, a little here and there, but for the most part, the skies were clear (except for that fireworks smoke), the weather warm, and people were visiting Pulaski County in droves.
"Most of our hotels were at least at 70 percent," said Allen. "A lot of the marinas on Lake Cumberland had most of their boats rented, whether houseboats or pontoons."
Of course, "rain doesn't usually keep boaters away," she noted. "They're coming regardless."
The rest of Pulaski County's natural beauty is what benefitted from the good weather. From celebrations in different corners of the county and fireworks shows aplenty, to simple family gatherings under a picnic shelter.
"There were a lot of family reunions," said Allen. "They'd come into our office asking about information on what to do while they're here."
Pulaski County Park was a hopping place over the holiday weekend. With its own version of a beach on Lake Cumberland, families were out playing on land and water at the county government's crown jewel for recreation.
"It was full to capacity," said Price of the park on West Ky. 80. "We had a lot of positive feedback from people who were there."
He added, "This is the first time we've ever experienced having to turn people away from putting their boats in the water because we ran out of parking. There were thousands of people there. Not only camping, but in the water between Fishing Creek and PC Park. It was pretty neat to see."
Price called it a "good, family-oriented place in and around the beach area," with people hanging around and floating in the water just to watch the fireworks and listen to the live entertainment at the park.
It was also a relatively safe weekend in Pulaski County. Capt. Michael Correll of Somerset Police said that his department had a similar number of arrests to last year over the holiday period, taking into custody three individuals for alcoholic intoxication in a public place, and making two DUI arrests (compared to three last year). Total number of calls for service appeared to be a little higher this year -- a total of 265 complaints compared to 235 complaints, including traffic stops.
The big difference between last year and this year was on the roadways; last year, SPD worked 17 traffic collisions over the July 4 weekend, with two of those involving injuries. This year, there were only three collisions with no injuries.
"With July 4 being on a Thursday, the activity for the weekend was typical for most summer weekends with maybe just the exception of more noise complaints related to fireworks," said Correll. "On the night of July 4, we began receiving noise complaints on fireworks as early as 7:45 p.m. Most complaints had to do with the noise but some were in regard to folks becoming dangerous with the fireworks such as reports on fireworks being shot toward homes and near roadways. We did take one complaint of criminal mischief where fireworks had caused minor damage to the side of a residence."
For the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, going Friday through Sunday, there were 13 motorist assists, 24 traffic stops, eight burglary alarms and businesses and three at residence (all false alarms, said Public Affairs Officer Karl Clinard), one DUI, eight non-injury traffic accidents, and only one with an injury.
"We didn't have any drownings or major boating accidents, didn't have any serious injury accidents -- it was a relatively quiet weekend," said Clinard. "The guys stayed busy because there was so much traffic in town, but nothing major."
