Indiana man accepts plea agreement ahead of murder trial

An Indiana man accused of murdering his mother and grandfather, then running to Pulaski County, has accepted a plea agreement rather than face a jury.
The trial of 30-year-old Cody Wayne Booth of Aurora, Indiana, had been scheduled to begin in that state's Dearborn County next Monday. He faced two counts each of Murder, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery as well as Criminal Confinement and Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Confinement.
Booth stood accused of fatally stabbing his mother and maternal grandfather -- Faith Craig and Walter Bryant Jr. -- in the Douglas Drive home where they all lived on January 17, 2018. Also accused was Booth's then-girlfriend Margie L. Thompson, 49. Prosecutors said the couple were looking for money to buy drugs.
The bodies were discovered on Jan 19, 2018, in Indiana, when Dearborn County Sheriff's deputies responded to their home to conduct a welfare check. Booth and Thompson were later pulled over locally on Ky. 80 near the Laurel County line while driving Bryant's missing 2016 Hyundai Accent.
They were reportedly en route to Somerset, where Booth's father lived.
Last February Thompson pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and sentenced to 95 years in prison on March 26. According to Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens, in the state of Indiana inmates are required to serve 75 percent of their sentences, meaning Thompson will need to serve 71 years in jail before being eligible for release.
Booth was facing life in prison without parole had he been convicted at trial. On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit the Murder of his mother and pleaded guilty to the Murder of his grandfather. In exchange for Booth's guilty plea, Deddens is recommending a sentence of 120 in prison.
"We were ready for the trial to begin on Monday, when this plea was reached," Deddens stated. "After consulting with the families of the victims, they voiced their strong approval for the plea agreement. The families of Faith Craig and Walter Bryant Jr. Wanted to make sure that Booth will not be getting out of prison. This plea agreement assures them that Cody Booth will die in prison for his heinous actions."
Booth will be formally sentenced on October 17 before Dearborn Circuit Judge James D. Humphrey.
