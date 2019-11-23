Life's second chapter is sweet for Steve and Renee Spitzer.
The couple moved here in 2013 so that Steve could pastor at the Somerset First United Methodist Church. With Steve having recently retired after 35 years in the ministry, the Spitzers just launched their Lake Cumberland Fudge Company three weeks ago after more than a year of planning.
"You have to have a commercial kitchen, a state inspection and all the equipment," Renee said. "It takes a lot."
But the "down time" also gave the Spitzers a chance to offer friends and family plenty of samples as they worked on their product line. Early favorites, according to Steve, have been Chewy Praline, Peanut Caramel with Sea Salt, and Chocolate-Coconut.
"I believe this line of work is in our blood," Renee said, noting that her grandmother owned a restaurant catering to steel mill workers in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, while Steve's daughter and son-in-law run "The Horse Inn" -- the oldest consecutively running restaurant in Lancaster, Penn.
While both love to cook, the Spitzers were inspired to focus on as Renee puts it "all things fudge" after visiting a shop that sold particularly delicious concoctions while vacationing in North Carolina. They talked with the managers and set about searching for the best ingredients and recipes.
Right now Steve is the chef while Renee -- who still works full time at Keystone Financial Group -- focuses on the business side of the venture. They sell their "smooth, creamy, handcrafted fudge made with love" wholesale by the pound online. Free delivery is available for consumers living within a five-mile radius of Somerset or it can be shipped anywhere in the United States.They've also set up a Facebook page to feature specials and updates on new products.
Those wanting to try Lake Cumberland Fudge can also find it in quarter-pound packages at The Mole Hole in downtown Somerset.
The Spitzers can also make arrangements of fudge for special occasions such as parties and weddings. Steve said they also plan to be a presence at local festivals and other community events.
"It's a great fundraiser," he added. "We can work with groups and schools because we're wholesale."
"Putting a smile on someone's face makes it all worthwhile," Renee said. "God willing we will continue to grow and expand our line of products!"
To learn more, visit www.lakecumberlandfudge.com or the LakeCumberlandfudge page on Facebook.
