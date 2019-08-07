Only one driver required transport following a three-vehicle accident that occurred on Tuesday morning.
According to Somerset Police Captain Mike Correll, officers responded to the scene of the accident at approximately 10:42 a.m.
Once on scene Officer James Mayfield determined that a 2014 Lexus ES250 driven by John Hughes, 23, of Brodhead, was turning left onto Ky. 914 from Ky. 80 when his vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2000 Toyota Camry driven by Robert Cox III, 50 of Somerset.
The Toyota then proceeded to strike a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, operated by 79-year-old Anna Blevins of Somerset, which was stationary waiting to turn left onto Ky. 80 from Ky. 914.
Witnesses at the scene advised officers that the Cox vehicle failed to stop for a red light -- proceeding into the intersection and striking the Lexus and then the Hyundai. That second impact flipped Cox's vehicle onto it's top.
Cox was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for possible injuries. No other injuries were reported at the scene.
Somerset Police Department was assisted at the scene by Somerset Fire Dept. and Somerset/Pulaski Co. EMS.
