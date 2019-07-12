3 injured in Thursday morning wreck on U.S. 27

A Thursday morning collision on South US 27 injured three individuals, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
The two-vehicle accident occurred around 7:10 a.m. about 13 miles south of Somerset.
Deputies determined upon arrival that David Schlosser, 37, of Burnside, was driving a 2011 Ford southbound when it spun out of control and was struck by a northbound GMC driven by Patience Sharon, 23, of Pine Knot.
Mrs. Sharon and her passenger, 23-year-old Travis Sharon, also of Pine Knot were treated at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Mr. Sharon was later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment.
Schlosser was treated at the scene by EMS then transported to LCRH by private vehicle.
Assisting at the scene were firefighters with the Tateville Volunteer Fire Department.
By Thursday afternoon, Schlosser and Mrs. Sharon had been discharged from LCRH. Mr. Sharon remained at UK in serious condition.
