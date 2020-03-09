With all the stories about scary viruses in the news, traveling the world seems like a bit of a daunting prospect these days.
All the more reason to bring the world right here to Somerset, Ky.
The 20th Annual International Dinner, presented by the Somerset-Pulaski County Morning Rotary Club, was the place to be in Somerset this weekend. It always is, in fact -- the virtual "who's who" in Somerset coming together to taste the best that the community has to offer -- but it's rarely been as well-attended as it was this past Saturday at The Center for Rural Development.
"It was a huge success," said Morning Rotary Club President Meredith King. "I felt like it went more smoothly than in years past. ... The food was incredible. Every country looked at this 20th-anniversary year and decided to show off their food. It was even better than normal."
The event was a sell-out, noted King -- even the five remaining volunteer tables the club sets aside typically were sold due to the heavy demand for tickets.
"We didn't have tickets available at the door for probably the first time in five years," said King.
An exact count of money brought in -- which funds Rotary projects both locally and internationally; proceeds from the dinner are split between the two spheres -- was not available on Monday though King estimated the club raised about $6,000 more than last year.
"It will be a banner year for us," she said.
The fruits of last year's dinner already paid off with the presentation of $2,500 to Rotary District Governor John Hutchings IV during Saturday's dinner. The money is donated to the Rotary End Polio now campaign.
While only three countries remain endemic and the disease is more than 99 percent eradicated, the job is not yet completely done.
"Every donation we make brings us that much closer to completely eradicating polio," said King. "It's really meaningful for us to play a small part in that bigger plan."
That global perspective is captured well in the theme of the evening -- cuisines from around the world. While there are some local chefs who research and prepare the food of a particular country, most are represented by someone who lives in this area who has actually come from that other nation, or has that familial heritage, so the dishes are authentic and delicious.
This year, there were 32 participating countries and cultures, which Chef Mete Sergin, himself a native of Turkey who prepares a crowd-pleasing baklava dessert pastry from his homeland every year, helps pull all the chefs together using his connections.
"I've been involved with this (event) since 2004," said Sergin. "That's when I joined the Rotary Club. ... The first time I came to town, to Somerset, somebody asked me to cook for the International Dinner.
"The whole time I've been with Rotary, I've been in charge of finding the cooks," he said. "People know me as someone to get in touch with. Some years it is kind of challenging because you lose a few cooks and you have to replace a few cooks. It's challenging because it's a small town. But I ask some of my friends who are chefs, they're not actually from those countries, but they like to cook from different countries and make different meals."
Sergin seeks to get over 30 countries represented and that was complicated this year because there were some cancellations. But Sergin puts as much as work into bringing everyone together as he does into his own food, made with love to share with his new community.
"I was up until 3 a.m. making these baklavas," he said. "It's just a highlight of the year. I love doing this. When i first started it, people really didn't know what 'baklava' meant. Now people are asking for it."
Derrick Kisita came from Kampala, Uganda to Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia. Another regular at the International Dinner, having been a part of it the last five years, Kisita is proud to take part in an event sponsored by the local Morning Rotary Club.
"The Rotary Club is a wonderful organization worldwide, but it's also a vital and essential organization in a community like Somerset," he said. "It's just nice to come to a community in south-central Kentucky and get to see the world, get to experience the world in a community like this. (People) may never get out to see the different places, but they are coming to us, and it's all going to a wonderful cause."
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck couldn't be happier to see the diversity in his town, as the whole world is represented in the City of Somerset -- and in the hearts and stomachs of its citizens at the International Dinner.
"It's incredible," said Keck. "You look around and there are hundred of people celebrating different cultures and foods. This looks like community more than anything that probably goes on in our town."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.