Somerset Community College’s International festival is a chance to go around the world in considerably less than 80 days. With dancing, displays, music, entertainment and food, the annual event is a chance for students of all ages to learn about the world outside Kentucky’s borders. This year, the festival was held Thursday.
And what better way to connect cultures than through food?
One of the biggest draws for this year’s festival was the free lunch served by students of the SCC Culinary Arts department.
Benjamin Mink, head chef for the event, ran down the menu selections: From Italy, the students chose chicken cacciatore and Italian Potato Salad – different from American potato salad in that it has anchovies, capers and celery in the mix.
From Germany, the class made Eintopf, a German stew, and Blaukraut, a sweet and sour red cabbage dish that Mink likened the taste of to bread and butter pickles.
From Greece came Pastitsio, a lasagna-like dish, and a Greek Zucchini Salad, containing chickpeas, orzo and fettuccine.
The class planned for around 500 people, and it appeared that at least that many turned up.
“Hopefully we won’t have any leftovers,” Mink said.
He said the planning for Thursday’s lunch began about a month ago with the students deciding which dishes to prepare.
They tried to find dishes that people from this area wouldn’t have had before, he said, trying to find countries that were different from the usual culinary fare.
The recipes were all pretty simple, he said, it just took a lot of planning to make them in the amounts needed.
Prep work started on Monday and Tuesday. Mink said that the main work began the morning of the festival. He admitted he was nervous in worrying about how the Eintopf would turn out, since it had to be made that morning.
In the end, everything turned out well, he said. “Everything went smoothly.”
