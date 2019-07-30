Internet service disrupted around Somerset Monday

One of the boogeymen of modern life is losing Internet access.
Unfortunately, in Somerset on Monday, getting online wasn't as easy as normal.
A Windstream service outage lasting much of the work day affected customers and business dealings throughout Pulaski County.
According to Windstream spokesperson Scott Morris, the problem arose after tree trimmers working on Barnesburg Road off of east Ky. 80 accidenally cut a telecommunications fiber Monday morning.
"This is a pretty large cable -- it's a transport cable," said Morris. "It carries traffic cross-country between towns, which makes it a little hard to speak about the impact."
In other words, it could have affected communities other than Somerset, said Morris, but it's "challenging to determine who is impacted." Likewise, Morris was unable to say just how many customers were affected.
Windstream's outage map showed issues in other communities in Kentucky as well, though it is unclear whether those were connected.
The first calls about a problem came in around 11 a.m., said Morris. On social media, complaints started popping up about services being unavailable at various places. Reports from Wal-Mart suggested the cash registers were more sluggish than usual, though not altogether down.
Mandy Prather, Director of Marketing and Communications for Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, said that the hospital did experience the internet outage, which was resolved as of 3:45 p.m.
"Fortunately, this outage did NOT impact our ability to care for patients, and our hospital and Emergency Department remained fully operational throughout the day," said Prather.
"We have an incredible team of creative thinkers and problem solvers, including nurses, physicians staff and administrators, who take great care to ensure that our systems and procedures, especially the safety of our patients, are maintained no matter the circumstance," she added.
Morris said that crews were able to reroute some online traffic, taking it off that line and moving it to other lines, which helped the situation. Meanwhile, splicer technicians "are on-site," he said late Monday afternoon, splicing individual lines of the cable, which has multiple lines going through it.
"As they splice individual lines, customers come back up," he said. "It's not an all-or-nothing thing. Some of up earlier than other just by virtue of which the line is spliced."
He said the crews work work continuously to replace about 500 feet of cable, but it would "take some time" to get the job done completely.
"We appreciate customers' patience as we get repairs completed as quickly as possible," said Morris.
