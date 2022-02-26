Is your child kindergarten ready?

Is my child Kindergarten Ready? This is a question I am asked often. My response will always be similar. If your child will be 5 years old by August 1, then yes they are kindergarten ready! However, when looking at the term "ready" the state of Kentucky also looks at certain entry level criteria with a required screen to help teachers identify students who may need enrichment or supports. Kentucky's Common Kindergarten Entry Screener, the BRIGANCE Early Childhood Kindergarten Screen III, provides a quick and accurate assessment of a child's development in five areas:
Academic/Cognitive
Language Development
Physical Development
Week 1
Kindergarten Ready Skills: At age 5 can your child tell their:
First Name (Not Nickname)
Last name
Age
Birthday (month & day)
Telephone Number
Street AddressSelf-Help
Social-Emotional Development
Over the next 10 weeks, I will be reviewing these areas and giving families ideas to help ensure their child is developing. Please remember, it is important that children be physically, emotionally, socially, and academically ready for kindergarten. Also, remember that young children change so quickly. If they cannot do something this week, you may see them do it a couple of weeks later.
Play is also an important part of learning. Your child learns best when he or she is spending time with you and doing activities that are interesting and fun!
Week 1 Skill Review: Academic and Cognitive
Students should be able to know their first name (not nickname), last name, age, birthday (month & day), telephone number, and street address. Knowing this information is key for entering school and for safety reasons if ever needed in an emergency.
When teaching these skills you can help your child by being very specific and include the word "first" and "last" when asking them their name. Have them repeat their birthday and telephone numbers to you daily. For learning their address, a great tip is to take your child with you to the mailbox and show them the address in written form on a piece of mail and recite daily. I look forward to providing more tips in the coming weeks to ensure your child is KINDERGARTEN READY!
