It looks like Burnside Lodge project is dead

Have there been any proposals from the private sector to build a lodge at General Burnside Island State Park?
The question was e-mailed this week to Gil Lawson, public information officer for Kentucky State Parks. He responded quickly by e-mail. His answer was no. That's NO. It wasn't in parenthesis, there was no underline, it wasn't nasty, it was just NO, without comment.
Since Donnie Holland became commissioner of the State Department of Parks 3 1/2 years ago, Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet has not issued Requests for Proposals from the private sector to build and operate a lodge on General Burnside Island. Under Elaine Walker, his predecessor and an outspoken advocate of the park project, the state, since 2006, submitted several Requests For Proposals for a lodge. Proposals were submitted, but none was compliant, according to the Parks Department.
Holland told the Commonwealth Journal shortly after he was appointed parks commissioner the Parks Department would accept private proposals directly, apparently forgoing the lengthly Request For Proposals process. Asked at the time if a lodge on General Burnside Island State Park is still a viable project, Holland responded: "That depends on if someone wants to make a proposal for one." Three and a half years have passed and no proposal has been submitted.
Seventeen of Kentucky's 52 state parks have full-service lodges with hotel-type rooms that offer dining, nationally recognized golf courses, swimming, marinas, meeting and conference facilities, hiking trails, nature programming and organized activities for children. Lodge rooms are available year-round.
Michael Czerwonka, Louisville, president of Czerwonka & Associates, and The Webb Brothers, Lexington, have expressed interest and submitted proposals for the lodge, but the state determined their proposals noncompliant. Czerwonka wanted to develop the entire island with a four-star lodge. There was some local opposition to that, fearful it would make the park inaccessible to many local people.
South Kentucky RECC paid Bennie Garland of Bennie Garland and Associates, Jamestown, to prepare a more elaborate development plan for General Burnside Island State Park which included a walkway to nearby Burnside Marina. The plan lies as an unused professional presentation in a booklet.
General Burnside Island State Park, the only island park in the state's system, has been kicked around like a political football. A public beach alongside Lake Cumberland has been abandoned. A swimming pool at the park's entrance has fallen into disarray and been closed for several years. The park does have a Brian Ault designed golf course, a boat-launching ramp and popular camping area.
Formerly called Bunker Hill, site of a Civil War battle, the island, created at the impoundment of Lake Cumberland, was privately owned farmland until dedicated to the state as a state park in 1958.
