It looks like talk of a Burnside Lodge has ended

It appears if you're going to spend time at General Burnside Island State Park your shelter will be in a camper or tent in an improved campground.
Despite thank-yous all around, there had to be muted disappointment last Thursday when a delegation from Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet descended on the state park at Burnside to hand out $250,000 to update 35 campsites. A lodge at the state park wasn't mentioned.
A reporter asked Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland if Department of Parks has received any proposals from the private sector to build a lodge at the state park in Burnside. Holland's answer was no. John Cox, communications director for the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, did not respond to an e-mail with additional questions about the Department of Parks' interest in a lodge on General Burnside Island. Holland, shortly after he took office with the Bevin administration, told the Commonwealth Journal the Department would accept proposals directly from the private sector. Previously, since about 2006, the Department issued Requests For Proposals (RFPs) from the private sector to build and operate a lodge at the park.
Both the Webb Brothers in Lexington and Michael Czerwonka, Louisville, president of Czerwonka & Associates, told the Commonwealth Journal they submitted proposals that ended up not being compliant.
"That (lodge) is a great opportunity for that area ... I think it ought to be done whether we do it or not," Dudley Webb said, repeating a position he has maintained since 2006 when he and his (late) brother, Donald, submitted proposals to build and operate a lodge on Burnside Island.
"Our investors wanted to lease the entire park, make $150 million worth of improvement, and put in a four or five star experience," recalled Czerwonka. He said the state at the time would only give a 25-year lease and " ... we have to walk away ... our investors couldn't make any money like that," he said.
South Kentucky RECC paid Bennie Garland, president, Bennie Garland and Associates, Jamestown, to prepare an elaborate development plan for General Burnside Island State Park which included a walkway to nearby Burnside Marina. The plan is still an unused professional presentation in a booklet
There are those who contend General Burnside Island State Park, long a political football in the state park system, cannot be a first-class park without a lodge. The Commonwealth Journal has learned there is whispered opposition from influential segments of the local motel industry against at lodge at the state park.
General Burnside Island State Park has the distinction of being the only island park in the Kentucky system. The park, formerly known as Bunker Hill, joined the Kentucky Parks System on February 3, 1958. Located eight miles south of Somerset in Pulaski County and within the city limits of Burnside, the park is surrounded by Lake Cumberland and is accessible by a causeway.
The Union Army in 1863, under command of General Ambrose E. Burnside, established a camp and army depot at what then was called Point Isabel and fortified the site along with a major lookout point called Bunker Hill to control a portion of the Cumberland River. With lookouts posted on all high points, Burnside's men could watch a large part of the surrounding countryside. The camp soon became known as Camp Burnside.
After the end of the Civil War the Burnside area remained isolated. Transportation by stagecoach began in 1850 and lasted through 1878. The roads remained poor and travel by coach could be a grueling experience. In 1878 the first train came through Pulaski County bringing with it a modern means of transportation.
Burnside and the surrounding area in the 1950s would change forever. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers impounded the Cumberland River and created Lake Cumberland. The rising waters of the lake eventually covered Old Burnside. The government relocated businesses and homes on a hill called Upper Burnside.
The waters of Lake Cumberland also formed an island the Corps of Engineers suggested would be an excellent site for camping. In 1958 the island was transferred to Kentucky for a state park. The Kentucky Department of Highways between 1958 and 1959 built a causeway to the island from the mainland. Developments on the island included a beach and an 18-hole golf course. Originally named Chandler Island State Park in honor of Kentucky governor A.B. "Happy" Chandler. Later the Burnside and Somerset chambers of commerce recommended the park be called General Burnside Island State Park. On May 28, 1960, the Kentucky parks board approved the name change.
Earlier, a group of citizens in Burnside dreamed the island could become a tourist location like Gatlinburg. They sent three representatives to Disneyland Resort in California to get ideas for development of General Burnside Island State Park. A later community meeting to attract investors apparently wasn't successful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.