Tonight is the night. After all the candy is collected and the ghouls, both big and small, are inside -- fire up some microwave popcorn and commence that horror movie marathon.
It's Halloween Night -- and binge watching classic monster flicks are a tradition, At least, it is for this horror aficionado.
Actually, my Halloween binge begins in mid-October and spills into November,
So what are your favorite spooky movies?
For me, the Universal classics are must-see TV for October. But there are a few other gems I love to roll out.
Here's my Top 10 favorites:
10. "Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman". It's the original Universal mashup, and it's fun viewing. Of course, the climatic battle between the Frankenstein monster and Larry Talbott's hairy alter-ego is short-lived (and interrupted by a pesky explosion and the breaking of a dam that wipes out Castle Frankenstein), but it's well worth the wait.
9. "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre". Tobe Hooper's original still plays tremendously well some four and a half decades later and Leatherface is still one of the most fearsome psychos you'll ever see on the silver screen. It's gritty, gory and truly disturbing.
8. "The Shining". Although Stanley Kubrick took great liberties with Stephen King's literary classic, the movie is still a great creepfest. Jack Nicholson was just brilliant. "Here'sssss Johnny!"
7. "House of Dark Shadows". This is a sentimental favorite because I loved the old Dark Shadows TV series. This feature-length movie told the legendary tale of the vampire Barnabas Collins -- with all the blood and gore the daytime soap lacked. It plays like a Hammer Horror Film and is vastly underrated.
6. "Frankenstein". The granddaddy of the Universal Classics is still an incredible piece of filmmaking. James Whale's take on the Mary Shelley novel is the ultimate tale of terror and points out how dangerous it can be for man to play God. It goes without saying that Boris Karloff was sensational as the iconic monster.
5. "Dracula". Bela Lugosi is the ultimate vampire -- and he did it without the fake teeth. Sometimes more is less. The movie is talky and looks like a stage production on film, but the cast is fantastic. If you want a darker vision of the story, catch the Spanish version, which was filmed at the same time. Lugosi was superior to Carlos Villar as the Count, and you can't beat Dwight Frye as Renfield, but the Spanish version was actually more fast-paced and a lot less stuffy than the American entry.
4. "Horror of Dracula". This is the 1958 Hammer version and the first film to pit Christopher Lee as the Count against Peter Cushing's Van Helsing. Lee plays Dracula much differently than did Lugosi -- Lee's Count is a fearsome, animated corpse, rather than a well-coiffed gentleman with a thick accent. The Hammer Dracula spawned six sequels which starred Lee. A couple were actually pretty good -- but some were downright dreadful. It you want unintentional comedy, try "Dracula A.D. 1972", which rockets the Count into 1970s London with a group of hippie followers.
3. "The Exorcist". Have a craving for pea soup? This 1973 film might be the greatest horror film ever made. It ticked off the Catholic Church, but I always saw it as the ultimate story of good prevailing over evil. It's still unsettling, 46 years later.
2. "The Bride of Frankenstein". It's amazing to think that Whale could crank out a classic like the original "Frankenstein" and then top it with a sequel. He did. Karloff's monster is more humanistic in the sequel and Elsa Lancaster is memorable in her short time on the screen as "the bride." In my opinion, this is the best of the Universal classics.
And, finally, No. 1 on my list is:
"Halloween". Bowling Green, Ky., native John Carpenter made this little horror film with $300,000 in 1978. It's grossed over $65 million. The Michael Myers mask -- if you haven't heard the story before -- was a Capt. Kirk/William Shatner mask that was slightly altered and spray-painted white. It's now a symbol of Halloween -- the holiday and the movie series -- and rightfully so. The character, in my opinion, is much more layered than Jason or Freddy or any of the other "slasher film" kingpins. Michael Myers attacked suburbia. The streets he walked in the fictitious town of Haddonfield, Illinois, looked like "Your Town, USA." That's what made this flick so darn terrifying.
Many sequels followed, but the new version released last year-- with Jamie Lee Curtis returning as Laurie Strode 40 years later -- is by far the best. It's a perfect companion piece to the 1978 original, with Laurie graduating from teen victim to middle-aged bad ass just waiting for another crack at Michael. If you have time, watch them back to back.
That's my play list. I'm sure some of you have your own favorites.
Just make sure you leave the lights on.
JEFF NEAL is the editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
