Jail presents Fiscal Court with $40K+ in excess fees

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly hard on county jails across Kentucky, the Pulaski County Detention Center accomplished something nearly unheard of.
During Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court, PCDC Sergeant Rodney Dick presented county officials with a $44,255 check representing excess fees for 2020.
With the pandemic keeping inmates from being transferred, most local jails saw a dramatic drop in inmate population -- particularly state inmates that produce lodging revenues.
Dick said that Jailer Anthony McCollum and his command staff restructured as a result. "We're doing more with less," he said.
In presenting the check, Sgt. Dick expressed his belief the practice would continue.
Sgt. Dick reported that the Kentucky Department of Corrections had just last month begun to allow work-release crews back outside jails for some community service projects after halting the practice in March 2020 as the virus began to spread statewide. Two crews, comprised of four to 12 inmates, were able to pick up 25,720 pounds of trash, 44 tires and countless needles. The work totaled 167.25 hours that involved the cleanup of nine dumps.
"We have an unlimited supply of labor over there," the deputy jailer added.
Prior to resuming litter abatement, Sgt. Dick said, work-release inmates painted the jail as well as repaired floors and showers.
"We appreciate you guys getting back out there picking up trash," District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw said, with District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen noting he's requested the crews several times.
Sgt. Dick said the program has been a priority for Jailer McCollum as well as the deputy jailers who take crews out like Deputy Jailer Robbie Cox. "It's a good project for everybody concerned," he said.
Dick also introduced Casey Coffey, director of nursing with Southern Health Partners, which provides medical services for PCDC. Coffey reported that the jail has been COVID-free since December. Through a partnership with Wayne County, the jail has conducted rapid testing on 200 inmates and 75 first responders. Since the onset of the pandemic, Coffey continued, only 27 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.
District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk asked about employees who had either tested positive or been quarantined, particularly Capt. Randy Wiles who had been hospitalized. Sgt. Dick noted that all but one had been able to return to work and asked county officials to continue to remember Wiles and his family. Later Tuesday night, the county would learn that PCDC Capt. Wiles had passed away.
In other business, Fiscal Court:
• approved a resolution regarding an application to the DLG (Kentucky Department for Local Government) Recreational Trails Program 2021. Though he ultimately voted for the resolution, Magistrate Ranshaw questioned the need for "another trail when we have all these other issues with roads and stuff like that."
Deputy Judge Price explained that the grant application is seeking funding for a walking trail at Firebrook Park, enhancements to existing walking trails at Shopville and White Lily, and a bridge at Pulaski County Park. The county had applied last year, Price continued, but failed to approved the required resolution and lost out on $225,000.
Price noted that the county could match the 80-20 grant primarily through labor.
• approved fund transfers from the Occupational Tax revenues in the General Fund to: Road Fund ($300,000); 911 ($353,375); and Jail ($201,563). Another transfer was approved from the General Fund to the Road Fund in the amount of $200,000.
• approved a contract with Springbrook Software to update the Finance Department's accounting system.
• reappointed Babe Hughes to the Pulaski County Cemetery Board for a term expiring in January 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.