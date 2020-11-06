Jailer quarantines himself as precautionary measure

Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum is working from home for a few days in light of the Pulaski County High School Football Team being quarantined.
With his son playing for the team, which has been placed under quarantine until November 13 after several players tested positive for COVID-19, McCollum thought it wise to stay away from the jail -- given recent outbreak at the Wayne County Detention Center -- out of an abundance of caution.
"The health department didn't order me into quarantine," McCollum said, adding that neither he nor his son have shown any symptoms. "I just didn't want to take the chance. We [the staff] have done such a good job of keeping the virus out of the jail, knock wood, and I didn't want to be the one who might bring it in."
The Pulaski County Detention Center had 285 inmates lodged at press time. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the jail has taken precautions to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus including:
• isolating new inmates for two weeks before they enter the general population.
• prohibiting visitors. Only attorneys are allowed to see their clients, and such visits are restricted to necessity.
• attending court hearings virtually. No inmates are being transported to judicial centers or courthouses.
