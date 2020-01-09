Jan. 16 is 'clucky' day for Somerset as Chick-fil-A opens

Next week, the latest addition to the U.S. 27 "Chicken Strip" opens its doors (or is that hatches?).
Chick-fil-A officially becomes part of the Somerset landscape next Thursday, January 16, and with a little pluckiness, someone might be eating there free for the rest of 2020.
The final bits of chicken tender loving care are currently being applied to the building at the intersection South U.S. 27 and University of Kentucky Drive, in front of The Center for Rural Development -- and it's a state-of-the-art Chick-fil-A at that. Customers will cross the road to get to the other side and find a 5,000-square-foot restaurant with a 109-seat dining room, a dual-lane drive-thru merging into a single pick-up point that can handle upwards of 200 cars an hour, environment-controlled canopies designed to enhance the outside face-to-face ordering experience, a two-story indoor playground, and 11-seat outdoor patio, and free Wi-Fi.
The store is being operated by Christen Bohanon, who previously served as director of culture for two Chick-fil-A restaurants in Nashville and worked at Chick-fil-A corporate as a project manager to improve the user experience for the Chick-fil-A One app.
With a strong entrepreneur mindset and desire to succeed in all aspects of her life, Bohanon plans to focus on operational excellence and community engagement, according to Chick-fil-A.
"I love being a part of a small-town community and am eager to get to know and serve the Somerset community both inside and outside my restaurant," said Bohanon, who is relocating to Somerset from Tennessee. "I am committed to developing my Team Members as together we serve craveable food and provide a remarkable experience to our guests in a fast, friendly environment."
The restaurant, which is hiring about 100 team members, will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., every day but Sunday, when Chick-fil-A restaurants are traditionally closed. Breakfast will be served until 10:30 a.m.
It's said that the early bird gets the worm, but in this case, it gets another tasty bird. Starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, the evening before the restaurant opens, Chick-fil-A fans can camp out in the parking lot for a "First 100" promotion. As in, upwards of 100 adults to stay overnight for 12 hours until the restaurant opens Thursday morning at 6 a.m. will win a digital offer card for a year of free Chick-fil-A meals (that is, 52 meals -- one for every week -- with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, medium waffle potato fries, and a medium beverage).
Participants can gather at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 for registration that begins in the restaurant parking lot at 6 p.m. The community event is open to guests surrounding the restaurant with a list of eligible zip codes and complete rules found at https://thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com/News/Future-Openings.
The Chick-fil-A menu has plenty of options to crow about. Lunch and dinner menus include a variety of healthy and dietary options, such as a gluten-free bun, in addition to the original boneless breast-of-chicken sandwich, boneless chicken nuggets and strips, fresh fruit cups, salads and wraps, and waffle fries. For a limited time, the menu features a chicken tortilla soup made with shredded breast of chicken, three bean varieties, a blend of vegetables and spices and seasoned tortilla strips. Chick-fil-A's new menu item, Mac & Cheese, is a classic recipe featuring a special blend of cheeses including cheddar, Parmesan and Romano that is baked daily in the restaurant.
Those interested in staying abreast about Chick-fil-A in Somerset and not just winging it can visit the page on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SomersetChickfila.
The popular Chick-fil-A chain was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy in Georgia and has been the subject of rumors in Somerset for years about one coming here before the announcement was finally made last year. Birds of a feather are flocking together on U.S. 27, as two other chicken-centered restaurants recently opened -- Popeye's Chicken shortly before Christmas last month, and Slim Chickens opened just this week, joining other chicken restaurants like Zaxby's and KFC along the busy stretch of highway.
