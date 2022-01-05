January 1
• Michael Hounshell, 44 Hustonville, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Criminal Trespassing - 3rd Degree
• Charles W. Troxtell, 58, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place, 1st & 2nd Offenses
• Jeffery Carl Caudill, 45, no address listed, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; two counts of Failure to Appear
• Megan L. Mahar-Williams, 31, Bronston, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Indecent Exposure, 1st Degree, 1st Offense; Resisting Arrest; Assault 3rd Degree - Police Officer or Prob Officer
• Jonathan Ralph Mayfield, 24, Eubank, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place, 1st & 2nd Offenses; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Karen Mason May, 51, Liberty, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st; Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree
• Devin M. Owens, 27, Danville, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
January 2
• Lori Luanne Garner, 37, Monticello, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Shawn C. Isaacs, 42, Lexington, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Reckless Driving; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; License To Be In Possession; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off; Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License; Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Kade Alec Potter, 27, Winchester, VA, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Kenneth Daniel Hislope Jr., 26, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 3rd or > Off (Methamphetamine)
• Bobbi Jo Carmicle, 40, Somerset, three counts of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• China Autumn Sloan, 26, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Glenda W. Ard, 49, China Grove, NC, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place, 1st & 2nd Offenses; Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
• Loucinda Marie Ball, 36, Whitley City, No Registration Plates; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Failure of Non-Owner to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off
January 3
• Sierra Paige Brumley, 30, Burnside, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Melissa L. Maxwell, 41, Whitley City, Speeding 26 MPH Or > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; Improper Turning; Failure to or Improper Signal; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st (Agg Cir); Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree; Failure to Use Child Restraint Device in Vehicle; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited
• Sean Phillip Heldt, 57, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 4th Or > (Agg Cir); Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
• Jonathan R. Stull, 31, Waynesburg, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Rebecca A. Coffman, 48, Hustonville, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Cassie Lee-Ann Torres, 32, Lexington, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Ashley Nicole Terry, 36, Burnside, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
