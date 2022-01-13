January 11
• Theresa Lynn Thacker, 54, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Champ Eugene Jeffers, 49, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Christopher Lee Brumley, 36, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place, 1st & 2nd Offenses; Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree
• James Edgar Sharpe III, 37, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; No Registration Plates; Oper On Sus Rev Operating License; Violation of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
January 12
• Robert Dwayne Shelton Sr., 49, Nancy, Failure to Appear
• Michael Anthony Wilson, 35, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Thomas Allen Hamley, 41, Somerset, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Jacob Tyler Gregory, 31, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp All Others $10,000 <\ $1,000,000; Theft by Deception - Include Cold Checks $1,000 <\ $10,000
• Gregorio Moreno, 62, Lancaster, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st; Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited
