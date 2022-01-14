January 12
• Roy C. Edwards, 42, Monticello, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Joshua W. Taylor, 32, Hustonville, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Jessie Floyd Walters II, 40, Columbia, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• David Keith Epperson, 40, Nancy, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Tiffany Renne Perkins, 28, Stearns, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting; Failure to Appear
January 13
• Robert Hines, 47, Lancaster, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 2nd; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited
• Haden S. Young, 25, Waynesburg, No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec 1st Off; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Driving on DUI Suspended License -1st Offense; Failure to Appear
• Kayla R. Gossett, 29, Lancaster, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Matthew Underwood, 34, Lancaster, Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency); Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Brandon Floyd Rhodes, 33, Lancaster, Serving Warrant (For Other Police Agency)
• Brent Allen Turner, 32, Somerset, Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Failure to Appear; TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Patricia Dawn McKee, 29, Burnside, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• John David Ashley II, 43, Somerset, Serving Parole Warrant
• Lisa R. Burke, 52, Nancy, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
