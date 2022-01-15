January 13
• Jacob Aaron Rowe, 32, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Failure to Appear; Bail Jumping 1st Degree
• Brandon Lee Miller, 27, Berea, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Kyle Douglas Howard, 43, Burnside, Court Ordered
• Thomas Stogsdill, 20, Eubank, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury)
January 14
• Richard Ezra Major, 41, Nancy, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Derek L. Perkins, 28, Stanford, Rear License Not Illuminated; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License
• Morgan Baylee Owens, 24, Waynesburg, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Kevin Ezra Marcum, 47, Nancy, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
