January 13

• Jacob Aaron Rowe, 32, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Failure to Appear; Bail Jumping 1st Degree

• Brandon Lee Miller, 27, Berea, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Kyle Douglas Howard, 43, Burnside, Court Ordered

• Thomas Stogsdill, 20, Eubank, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury)

January 14

• Richard Ezra Major, 41, Nancy, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury

• Derek L. Perkins, 28, Stanford, Rear License Not Illuminated; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License

• Morgan Baylee Owens, 24, Waynesburg, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

• Kevin Ezra Marcum, 47, Nancy, Serving Parole Violation Warrant

