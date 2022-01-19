January 17
• Heather L. Stigall, 32, Bronston, Burglary, 2nd Degree; TBUT Or Disp All Others $1,000 <\ $10,000
• Anthony Wayne Montgomery, 37, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); two counts Failure to Appear; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Burglary, 2nd Degree; TBUT Or Disp All Others $1,000 <\ $10,000; Persistent Felony Offender I
• Luis Daniel Foster, 38, Nancy, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
January 18
• John Eric Evans, 53, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Christopher Lee Harper, 34, Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Jeremy G. Owens, 41, London, BOP Transfer
