January 19
• Stanley Waylon McCoy, 36, Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Anthony Ray Carron, 52, Yosemite, KY, Serving Bench Warrant For Court
• Timothy J. Folger, 40, Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified
January 20
• Elizabeth Danielle Carroll, 21, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Timothy J. Greene, 39, Nancy, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• William Matthew Dalton, 51, Somerset, Court Ordered
