January 20
• Daulton Lewis Huling, 21, Somerset, three counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting $500 <\ $1,000; TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Alicia Lenette Shelton, 36, Somerset, Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer or Prob Officer; two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Geovonia D. Coleman, 39, Danville, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
January 21
• Matthew Jordan Pike, 33, Danville, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Tyrone Tyler Bradley, 35, Bronston, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Burglary, 3rd Degree
• Bernard Anthony Meece, 44, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Vertrees Brown Jr., 56, Somerset, Failure to Appear
