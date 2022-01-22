January 20

• Daulton Lewis Huling, 21, Somerset, three counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting $500 <\ $1,000; TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting

• Alicia Lenette Shelton, 36, Somerset, Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer or Prob Officer; two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order

• Geovonia D. Coleman, 39, Danville, Serving Parole Violation Warrant

January 21

• Matthew Jordan Pike, 33, Danville, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Tyrone Tyler Bradley, 35, Bronston, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Burglary, 3rd Degree

• Bernard Anthony Meece, 44, Somerset, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Vertrees Brown Jr., 56, Somerset, Failure to Appear

