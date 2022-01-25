January 21
• Kenneth Lee Steele, 60, Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear
• Christina M. David, 28, Science Hill, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Gerald Skeens, 57, Science Hill, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Jeffery A. Rohlmann, 49, Somerset, four counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Kandis Lee Middleton, 37, Somerset, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Shannon David Miller, 39, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
January 22
• Garrett A. Smith, 27, Hustonville, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Roy Dale Patterson, 35, Kings Mountain, Failure to Appear
• Michael W. Smith, 51, Hustonville, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Christopher Dewayne Broyles, 31, Campbellsville, Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Malcolm William Dobson, 53, Eubank, Burglary, 3rd Degree; Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; TBUT Or Disp All Others
• Champ Eugene Jeffers, 49, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Margaret C. Helms, 42, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Ronald Wayne Kennedy, 41, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Charlene L. Dunagan, 28, Waynesburg, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Failure to Appear
• Stacy Ann McNeil, 51, Stanford, Speeding, 15 MPH Over Limit; No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Failure to Surrender Rev Oper Lic; Improper Registration Plate
• Dustin Ray Ard, 37, Nancy, Failure to Appear; Probation Violation (for Felony Offense)
• Justin Shane Highfield, 29, Nancy, No Registration Plates; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Obstructed Vision and/or Windshield; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; three counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 <\ $10,000; Persistent Felony Offender I; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Christopher R. Lamb, 34, Stanford, No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Disregarding Traffic Regulation by Pedestrian (Obs); Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance 1st and 2nd Offense; License to be in Possession; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.