January 23
• Elijah Bill Barnett, 28, Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear; Failure To Or Use of Improper Signal; Disregarding Stop Sign; Disregarding Traffic Cont Dev-Traffic Light; Reckless Driving; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle); No Tail Lamps
• Aaron Neil Tungate, 37, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Sharonna Nicole Yocum, 32, Hustonville, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
• Kimberly Ann Meetze, 33, Waynesburg, Reckless Driving
• Christopher G. Crabtree, 32, Monticello, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Joshua Ray Dick, 20, Somerset, Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree
• Alexis Rodriguez, 20, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Michael Dale Douglas, 37, Stanford, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.