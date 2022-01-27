January 24
• Robert Kody Asad, 30, Stanford, Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer or Prob Officer; Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Public Intoxication U/Infl Cont Sub (Excluding Alcohol); Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off; Fugitive from Another State - Warrant Required
• William Brandon Thrasher, 31, Harrodsburg, Assault 4th Degree-Domestic Violence (Minor Injury); Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree; Menacing; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot); Reckless Driving; Disregarding Stop Sign; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• Marty R Buis, 54, Jamestown, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd or > - (> Or = 2 gms Methamphetamine; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess
• David Earl Lowe, 41, Gray, KY, US Marshal Transfer
• Bobby Dewayne Brown, 45, Somerset, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Christopher M. Hoskins, 21, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Vernon N. Monholland, 37, Waynesburg, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Blaine Allen Barrett, 35, Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Josh Ray Thomas, 35, Science Hill, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• Anastasia M. Thompson, 25, Parksville, KY, Failure to Appear
• Larry Kevin Wade, 39, Eubank, Flagrant Nonsupport
• James F. Duggar, 77, Stanford, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense; Fleeing or Evading, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Resisting Arrest
• Nathaniel Ray Johnson, 35, Pall Mall, TN, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; No Operators-Moped License; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st
• Summer D. Moore, 42, Jackson, MS, two counts of Failure to Appear
January 25
• James Allen Daugherty, 40, Stanford, Burglary, 3rd Degree; TBUT or Disp From Building;
• Jeremiah C. Evans, 45, Corbin, Failure to Appear
• Ariana S. Hanlon, 30, Lebanon, KY, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Christi Rene Ross, 53, Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Charles Clayton Reed, 29, Stanford, Probation Violation (ForTechnical Violation)
• Rhonda Kay Ridner, 46, Nancy, Probation Violation (ForTechnical Violation)
• Christopher Monroe Bolen, 28, Somerset, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Keith Lee Martin, 51, Crab Orchard, three counts of Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Christi N. Blackburn, 32, Crab Orchard, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
