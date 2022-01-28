January 26
• Keith Lee Martin, 51, Crab Orchard, three counts of Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Michael Anthony Wilson, 35, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Richard Eugene Jackson, 48, Somerset, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Tommy D. Hoskins, 42, Richmond, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Jennifer Lyn Croll, 37, Versailles, two counts fo Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Brittany N. Robbins, 32, Hustonville, Assault 3rd Degree (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad); Assault 3rd - Peace Officer - Non-Communicable Bodily Fluid; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st (Agg Cir); Resisting Arrest; Failure to Appear
• Joseph Lee Mofield, 37, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Ryan E. Campbell, 32, Bronston, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Michael Kurk Farmer, 41, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Gerald Burchfield, 30, Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury); Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Matthew L. Meade, 33, Kings Mountain, Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Following Another Vehicle Too Closely; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No Registration Receipt
• Joseph Douglas Williams, 39, Science Hill, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
