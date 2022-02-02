January 28
• Adam David Showalter, 39, Eubank, two counts of Assault, 1st Degree; two counts of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Persistent Felony Offender II
• Floyd J. Stevens, 55, Danville, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
January 29
• Sylvester Kemp, 29, Holland, KY, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place 1st & 2nd Offense
• Christopher Blake Allen, 36, Ferguson, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Stephen Brent Burdine, 44, Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Douglas Lewis Burton, 37, Waynesburg, Criminal Abuse 2nd Degree-Child 12 or Under
• Samantha M. Henry, 34, Somerset, Criminal Abuse 2nd Degree-Child 12 or Under
• Ray Charles Whitler, 53, Waynesburg, Theft of Identity of Another w/o Consent; Resisting Arrest; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Tessa Lynn Folger, 57, Waynesburg, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Samara McKinney, 54, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Steven Townes Sloyan, 30, Princeton, KY, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); seven counts of Failure to Appear
January 30
• Jason J. Hipps, 40, Stanford, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Bill Lawrence Wright, 53, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Heather L. Childers, 25, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Joshua Aaron Woodall, 37, Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Barry Scott Logan, 57, Somerset, Speeding 15 mph over Limit; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) - 1st
• Danny Eugene Day, 49, Burnside, Bail Jumping 1st Degree; two counts of Failure to Appear
• Rudolf J. Singhoffer IV, 37, Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Jason Edgar Lockard, 52, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
January 31
• Amy K. Davis, 41, Danville, Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Terry Lynn Stringer II, 48, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Michael Shane Mills, 49, Somerset, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st; Poss Open Alcoholic Bev or Container Mtr Vehicle Proh; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
• Susan Renee Howe, 55, Science Hill, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Christopher Lee Compton, 41, Nancy, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• William Brook Nance, 44, Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Kenneth Lee Steele, 60, Somerset, Burglary, 2nd Degree; Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
• Charles Edward Thomas, 49, Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Amy Nicole Foster, 42, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Dexter L. Herring, 29, Crab Orchard, Assault 4th Degree-Minor Injury-No Medical Attn
• Shawn Kyle Burdine, 36, Bronston, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Austin K. Coleman, 22, Stanford, Failure to Appear; Poss of Marijuana; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin);
