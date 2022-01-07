January 5
• Brandon Wayne Dowell, 32, Stanford, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Matthew Lewis Pratt, 27, Richmond, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Robert Wayne Griffin, 35, Stanford, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Camryn D. Crawford, 21, Eubank, no charges listed
• Lauriston Jerome Lynch, 49, Frankfort, Probation Violation (for Felony Offense)
• Sarah E. Salyers, 44, Hustonville, Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury)
• Darwyn Lee Roberts, 66, Science Hill, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Keith Randall, 47, Nancy, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Matthew Lynn Condor, 37, Waynesburg, Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Failure to Appear
• Lynthia C. Dowdy, 61, Somerset, Careless Driving; Rear License Not Illuminated; License to be in Possession; Traff in Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin)
• Michael Shane Groce, 47, Monticello, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; two counts of Failure to Appear
• Aleshia Sweet, 54, Elmere, KY, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 2nd
January 6
• Alonzo Dale Holbrook, 51, Nancy, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Poss of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; No Registration Plates; One Headlight
