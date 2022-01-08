January 6
• Ciara A. Perry, 24, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
January 7
• Joshua Thomas Abbott, 36, Somerset, Burglary, 3rd Degree; TBUT Or Disp All Others; Possession of Burglary Tools; four counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear
• Charles Cassity Cherry, 37, Bronston, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Isaac N. Faulkner, 40, Livingston, KY, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Charles Shannon Bryant, 41, Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
