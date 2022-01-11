January 7
• Andrew Don Shadoan, 34, Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Brennan K. Oaks, 29, Stanford, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
January 8
• Brian S. Neeley, 44, Somerset, Burglary, 3rd Degree; TBUT Or Disp All Others; Possession of Burglary Tools
• Jason Robert Hall, 24, Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Christopher J. Thompson, 28, Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear
• Roy Lee Wallace, 22, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp All Others $500 <\ $1,000
• Olivia Candace Wood, 33, Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Maurice O. Harris, 50, Stanford, Poss Open Alc Bev Cont In Mtr Vehicle Prohibited; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st; Failure to Wear Seat Belts
• Victor D. Hall, 32, Monticello, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.