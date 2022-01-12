January 9
• Trevor M. Graham, 20, Lancaster, Failure to Appear
January 10
• Jimmie Allen Hafley, 51, Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Danny A. Richardson, 46, Stanford, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Laura Nellie Osborne Caudill, 32, Beattyville, KY, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Makenzie Taylor Abbott, 25, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; two counts of Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense)
• John Preston Simpson, 53, Burnside, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Valrie E. Haworth, 30, Pine Knot, KY, TBUT or Disp Shoplifting
• Keisha Renea St. John, 28, Stearns, KY, Intimidating a Participant in the Legal Process
• Dakota Joe Lear, 28, Lancaster, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Freddy Ray Wilhelm, 41, Eubank, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; No Registration Plates;
• James Robert Allen, 34, Louisville, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
January 11
• Mark Anthony Brown Jr., 36, Stearns, KY, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Austin Levi Coffey, 29, Monticello, two counts of Assault, 2nd Degree; two counts of Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer or Prob Officer; Resisting Arrest; Persistent Felony Offender I
• Ronnie Lee Maple, 35, Hustonville, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
