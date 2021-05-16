Jeep Jam raises $5,000 for American Cancer Society

After last weekend's Jeep Jam Krawling over Cancer event, the KY Hillbilly Jeep Krew has presented the American Cancer Society with a check for $5,000.
The Krew hosted three events over the May 7-9 weekend, the largest of which was the 2021 Jeep Jam event held May 8 at Lake Cumberland Speedway. It was a day-long extravaganza featuring live music, races, mud bogs, rock crawling, among other activities.
The Krew was inspired by the Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion, which will hold its 9th annual event this August in Pigeon Forge.
"We want to say this could not have been accomplished without the support and help of Lake Cumberland Speedway," Krew President Andy Doss stated. "Brandon Hardgrove went above and beyond to help accommodate for our vision of Somerset's first real Jeep Jam!"
