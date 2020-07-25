Jeremy Bartley leaves prosecutor's office for private practice

Eddy F. Montgomery, Commonwealth Attorney for the 28th Judicial Circuit, comprised of Pulaski, Rockcastle, and Lincoln Counties announces the retirement of Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Jeremy A. Bartley.
Jeremy A. Bartley began his post as a prosecutor for the Commonwealth in October 2004. He was a full-time employee of Mr. Montgomery's office until 2013, when he transitioned into part-time and pursued a civil practice, serving as General Counsel for Southern Petroleum, Inc. When the company sold a large portion of its branded fuel sector, Bartley transitioned to solo practice, focusing on The Law Office of Jeremy A. Bartley, PSC, which he had operated on a smaller scale since 2013.
During his prosecutorial career, Bartley handled thousands of felony cases and was no stranger to jury trials. Several of his jury trials gained statewide media attention. Perhaps most notable of Bartley's trial victories was the landmark Commonwealth v. O'Conner case tried in Pulaski County in 2007. This case expanded the law on criminal child abuse to include additional protections for children left in deplorable home conditions.
"It was my honor to have served these communities," said Bartley. "Mr. Montgomery was an excellent mentor in the practice of law and in dealing with people. My time there, especially the earlier years, really provided me with invaluable courtroom experiences. Eddy is a great trial lawyer and that always inspired me. I truly appreciate my time with the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, and will treasure many, many fond memories and friendships!"
Bartley will add criminal defense to the areas of law he practices, adding to his focus on automobile accidents and business law. He also serves as counsel to the Somerset Pulaski County Economic Development Authority (SPEDA). James C. Deaton joined him as an associate attorney in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.