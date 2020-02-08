The phrase "awesome sauce" didn't begin with Johnny B's, but it certainly fits the product.
Born right here in Somerset, Johnny B's BBQ Sauce has spread far and wide. Not only is it available up in Chicagoland, where native son John B. Perkins put down stakes, but as far west as the Pacific shores of California.
And of course, here in Kentucky -- and in Somerset specifically -- you can pick of a jar of Johnny B's and give your meat that extra kick.
"We've hit several independent stores and have been involved with marketing programs like Kentucky Proud," said Perkins. "... We've been in Kroger, a few other stores. We're in Jewel-Osco, Albertsons -- there are Albertsons (stores) spread out as far as California and down to Texas. We've shown up in a few stores scattered around."
Here in local Kroger stores, Johnny B's is pretty easy to find -- look for the display of regional favorites which is likely out in a main aisle. Johnny B's is right there.
Outside of Pulaski County, however, Johnny B's faces a little more competition in its quest to show BBQ fans everywhere what the brand is all about.
"It's hard to get space on the shelf," said Perkins. "We're still trying to be part of programs like CRM (Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing Company, which connects buyers and sellers). ... We're trying work on how to build our brand and get more capital behind us so we can develop."
Still, Johnny B's has enjoyed its moments in the spotlight. In 2017, it was featured and recognized at the 2017 Museum of Science & Industry Black Creativity Gala in Chicago. In 2018, it was introduced on the University of Kentucky Countdown football show at a Lexington Kroger, and last year was a one-day pop-up at the Taste of Chicago event, as well as participating in the Moonlight Festival here in Somerset. You can also get Johnny B's on Amazon.
Even popular recording artist Cowboy Troy mentioned the product in a social media Tweet, talking about how he was "about to apply" the spicy wet sauce to chicken he was grilling, smoked with peach wood.
"The response has been great," said Perkins. "Very rarely do I find anyone who has any negative response (to the product)."
The brainchild of John L. Perkins, a retired Somerset postmaster, the unique sauce has long been a hit among locals, who get the chance to taste the Perkins barbecue offerings at many community happenings -- originally during fellowship gatherings at the Davis Chapel AME Church in the 1970s, and more recently as highly-attended events like the Blues, BBQ and Arts Festival in Somerset -- and, for a time, at their own restaurant which was located on South U.S. 27.
In 2007, however, the restaurant closed its doors, and Perkins said it was on his father's mind to leave some kind of legacy relating to their beloved BBQ for his kids and grandkids.
"When I came back to Chicago, Dad said, 'I'm trying to leave you guys something. Me and Mom can't do it (run the restaurant), your sisters don't want to do it. When you finish managing other people's businesses, (consider it). It's named after you,'" said Perkins, who had recently gone back north after overseeing the local YMCA for a time. "I took it to heart.
"I asked him, 'Dad, you've got a good sauce and rub, but you don't tell anyone your recipe. Give me your recipe,'" he added. "I had to pull it out of his head."
Perkins then went about doing research on what's already in stores and "tweaking" the original recipe, making it healthier and more marketable.
"I did the same thing with the dry rub," he said. "I learned how to package it."
After experimenting with some packaging techniques, Perkins got noticed at a career fair and earned an entrepreneurial scholarship to the University of Chicago to learn how to package the dry rub even more effectively, he said, resulting in a Louisville company taking up the task based on Perkins' innovations.
"We kept getting noticed by folks while pushing it out of the trunk of my car," said Perkins. "I've always been good at representation, going out and marketing to category buyers."
The first store to carry the line was the local Food Fair here in Somerset. Other businesses to give early support included Commercial Printing, Amon's Bakery, Haney's Appledale Farm, HoneyBaked Ham, the End Zone, and several local gas stations.
It became a family affair, with John B. doing the entrepreneurial leg work, his mother Nellie serving as president of the company, and father John L. Perkins as the face behind the taste.
Products include the famous "wet sauce," available in both "sweet" and "spicy" varieties. What sets it apart is that it's a "little bit healthier than traditional brands out there," said Perkins, plus it goes well with more than just BBQ.
"It has better ingredients," he said. "Less sugar, less salt, no high-fructose corn syrup. Gluten-free. Traditional sauces have a ton of corn syrup, which is not as healthy.
"Ours is thinner, so you can use it as a BBQ sauce, a steak sauce, or a marinade," he added. "That kind of sets us apart. It does not cake or burn. If you took a regular BBQ sauce and put it on a slab of ribs and put it in the oven, the sauce will cake on top and over time it will burn. Ours is less dense, so it will caramelize in the meat and add flavor, so you get that smoky wet sauce taste throughout the meat as opposed to just on the surface."
Also available is JB's Bogletown Dry Rub, also "sweet" and "spicy." Bogletown is a name that's familiar to long-time residents of this area, but the fact that even now consumers in California have heard of it thanks to the Johnny B's product is a point of pride.
"They always ask what it is; a lot of people say 'Boogletown,'" laughed Perkins. "'Bogle is our family, that's my mother's side. John Bogle stayed at the end of Adams Street. It's really meant something to us."
Perkins said the company's 2020 strategy is to scale back from acquiring difficult "direct shop delivery" accounts and third-party distributors agreements.
"Our focus will be to expand JBs item selections, and build unique partnerships and deeper relationships at home (Kentucky) in efforts to create a 'Legacy Brand' for the state of Kentucky," he said. "This may provide more opportunity when negotiating with retailers and make JB's more salable over time."
The company is also getting ready to launch a beef jerky product by cousin Shawn Sandusky, called "Doosky's No. 1" in 2020, with the Johnny B's brand logo on it. It's manufactured here in Somerset.
Additionally, the Johnny B's sauce and dry rub products are currently produced by Bluegrass Superior Foods in Louisville, but Perkins said they have plans on opening a plant in Somerset, hopefully in the near future.
It's only fitting to bring Johnny B's back to its Pulaski roots because that's the true magic behind the sauce -- family and community.
"Everyone thinks it's wonderful when you start your own business and have your own product, but ours runs a lot deeper than that because of family -- it's about the legacy and where we're from," said Perkins. "Our focus this year is to get Kentucky behind us more and Somerset behind us more. When people come in to town, we'd love to be in a gift set or a swag bag they get. Johnny B's represents this area, and we hope to become a legacy not only for our family but for Somerset and the state of Kentucky."
