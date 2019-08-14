Joint probe leads to arrest of Springfield man on drug charges, warrants

A joint investigation by the Sheriff's Office, the Eubank Police Department and the Kentucky State Police led to the arrest of a Springfield, Kentucky man on numerous criminal charges.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 11:31 p.m. Monday evening, Deputy Marcus Harrison, Chief Tony Duncan of the Eubank Police Department and KSP Trooper Corey Jones responded to a residence on Norwood Drive to investigate a drug complaint. Officers had been at the same residence earlier in the evening searching for Terry L. Goodin, 36, of Springfield, Ky., who was being sought on several warrants.
When law enforcement went to the house the first time, Goodin wasn't present, but according to Sheriff's Public Affairs Officer Karl Clinard, there were suspicions that the suspect had snuck out beforehand. When they went the second time, "they were ready for him," noted Clinard.
Officers made contact with Goodin, but he attempted to exit the residence through the back door, according to the sheriff's office. He was not able to get away, however, and Goodin was placed under arrest.
While being searched, Deputy Harrison discovered $806 in US. currency in the subject's pocket. as well as approximately five grams of suspected methamphetamine, several pills believed to be suboxone and two needles, according to the sheriff's office.
Trooper Corey Jones served Mr. Goodin with District Court Warrants on the following charges:
1. Failure to Pay Restitution as Ordered (Lincoln County District Court)
2. Failure to Appear (Casey County District Court)
3. Failure to Appear (Metcalfe County District Court)
4. Third-Degree Burglary and Third-Degree Criminal Tresspassing (Washington County District Court)
Additionally, Deputy Marcus charged Goodin with Second-Degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense (Less than Two Grams Methamphetamine); Buying/Possessing Drug Paraphernalia; and Third-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance -- Drug Unspecified.
Goodin was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center without further incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.