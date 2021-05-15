Jones joins sheriff's race

The number of candidates hoping to be the next sheriff of Pulaski County has grown to three.
Detective Lieutenant Bobby Jones of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced this week that he's running for the office, joining retired Kentucky State Police Post 11 Commander Todd Dalton and PCSO Captain Troy McLin.
Sheriff Greg Speck's decision not to run for a third term opened the door for Jones to attempt his first political campaign. The lieutenant added that he'd been approached by several people encouraging him to run for the office, which like other county and city posts, will be decided by voters next year.
"I have a personal commitment to serve my community and have found tremendous fulfillment in serving the citizens of Pulaski County," Jones said of his desire to run, adding he always wanted to be in law enforcement -- dating back to when he was in second grade.
Lt. Jones is a 23-year veteran of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. First hired by Sheriff Sam Catron, he joined PCSO on February 12, 1998, and graduated with distinction from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy on April 23, 1999.
"After Sheriff Speck took office, he promoted me to the rank of Detective Sergeant and assigned me as the Supervisor over the Criminal Investigations Division," Jones said.. "A year and a half later, Sheriff Speck again promoted me to the rank of Detective Lieutenant, the highest rank within the Criminal Investigations Division. I hold that position today."
He currently heads up the Major Crimes Task Force for the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. The Somerset/Pulaski County Major Crimes Task Force is also comprised of the Somerset Police Department, Kentucky State Police, and Burnside Police Department. Lt. Jones noted the task force approach to investigating major crimes has been remarkably successful.
"I have a great working relationship with Federal, State, and Local Agencies," Jones continued. "I will continue to promote those relationships. I feel that all of us working together can accomplish more when serving Pulaski County."
When asked about his stance on constables, given the bill which came close to passing in the 2021 General Assembly that would have required the elected officials to be certified, Jones offered his support for the training.
"They do need to have some required training," he said. "That's just my opinion. They have the same exact abilities to arrest as a deputy, police officer or state trooper, but if you don't know what you can or can't arrest for, then you open yourself up to civil and criminal liability. I don't have a problem with constables existing but there does need to be training involved."
Since joining PCSO's command staff, Lt. Jones has continued training in leadership and graduated from the Academy of Police Supervision in September 2016.
"In addition to my other duties at the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, I teach classes and help form Neighborhood Watch programs throughout Pulaski County," Lt. Jones said.
He also works with churches to strengthen their security and safety protocols.
If elected, Jones said he would run the office with transparency, accountability, integrity, professionalism, and communication with the public. A top priority would be the continued fight against illegal drugs in the community.
"Having worked countless burglaries, thefts, and other property crime cases in my career, I know that most crimes relate back to the drug problem," he said.
Lt. Jones added that he wants to proactively develop relationships between the sheriff's office and the community. He noted that the office encompasses more than patrol and criminal investigations; it also includes the tax office, school resource officers, court security and more.
If elected, Jones would also work on beefing up the department's air support as well as securing SROs for each county school.
"I think that's very important for the safety of our schools," Jones said. "Not only that, but having the officers interact with the kids at school [is important]."
Prior to joining PCSO, Lt. Jones was a member of the Parkers Mill Fire Department -- earning the rank of Captain -- as well as the Pulaski County Rescue Squad.
Over the course of his career, Lt. Jones has racked up an impressive number of accolades including 1995 Firefighter of the Year, 2011 Pulaski County Deputy of the Year, and 2012 Man of the Year at Potters Place Church.
"This is a learn-as-you-go experience for Bobby Jones," the lieutenant said of his candidacy. "We're still a year away from the Primary. I'm just wanting the public to learn who I am and base their decisions upon that."
Lt. Jones, a 1988 graduate of Pulaski County High School, is the son of Willard and Faye Jones. Willard retired from General Electric Glass Plant in Somerset. Faye retired from Palm Beach in Somerset. She also worked at Treasure Chest and JCPenney.
Lt. Jones and his wife of nearly 30 years, Edrie (Stringer) attend Potters Place Church, where the lieutenant serves as a Sunday School Teacher for the fourth through sixth grade students and a Trustee, while Mrs. Jones (who also works at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital) serves as Church Treasurer. They have two sons -- Ryan, a deputy sheriff at PCSO, and Aron, who joined the Kentucky State Police.
"I had a range of emotions," Jones said of his children opting to go into law enforcement as well. "It's a lot different from what it was 23 years ago when I started. It's even changed in the last five years. But I'm extremely proud of both my boys."
Of the divisiveness seen nationally in regard to policing, Lt. Jones spoke proudly of local officers. "There's bad law enforcement and good law enforcement but we're blessed to live in a community where we have really good law enforcement," he said.
Still, the lieutenant is focused on deputies getting to know their communities. While they currently rotate the regions they patrol on a nightly basis, Jones would consider assigning deputies to specific routes if elected.
"I think we need to get back to more community-oriented policing," Jones explained.
