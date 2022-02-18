Local judicial officials are working on a new program aimed at helping families struggling because of substance use disorder.
With the continued success of the 28th Judicial Circuit Drug Court program for adults, Family Court Judge Jane Adams Venters announced during that program's most recent graduation ceremony that she would be stepping back from the adult drug court in order to spearhead the effort to start a Family Court counterpart.
Traditional drug courts are alternative sentencing programs authorized by the Kentucky Supreme Court which target non-violent offenders whose criminal behaviors stem from substance abuse. Drug court emphasizes treatment and utilizes a team approach to address drug addiction, with participants entering the program either through diversion or through probation.
Two decades ago, there was a juvenile drug court serving the 28th Judicial District (Pulaski and Rockcastle counties) but state budget cuts forced that program to shut down in 2010.
Today, juvenile matters as well as family cases involving issues such as divorce or custody fall under the purview of the 28th Judicial Family Court -- a circuit court that covers Pulaski, Rockcastle and Lincoln counties. In addition to Judge Venters, Judge Marcus Vanover presides over Family Court oversees the local drug court program for adults.
So far Family Recovery Courts have been established in Jefferson and Clay counties. The model addresses substance use disorder and treatment and recovery with an emphasis on providing needed services to families. Priorities include connecting individuals with treatment resources and reuniting families whenever possible while emphasizing long-term recovery and the safety of children.
Currently, Judge Venters and her team are looking for ways to fund a local family recovery court. While one grant failed to pan out due to requirements involving age and emphasis on mental health issues, the judge is hopeful that more grant opportunities are on the horizon that can offer more flexibility.
"We felt like we'd be awfully restricted with that one," Judge Venters explained, noting it was aimed mainly for parents with young children.
The judge noted that a local Family Recovery Court could help parents involved in family law cases who may need the structure and accountability that traditional drug courts provide but aren't the facing the criminal charges that lead to an adult drug court referral as well as minors coming before Vanover or her in juvenile court cases.
"We're fortunate that the Administrative Office of the Courts is watching it very closely for us as well," she said of funding opportunities. "We just have to keep monitoring for grants and keep our fingers crossed. We're hopeful and trying to be patient."
Judge Venters continued that they are also advocating for state funding from both budget resources and the forthcoming $460 million opioid settlement.
"I've mentioned that to legislators and to our county attorney," Judge Venters said, "because it would be an excellent use of those [settlement] funds. I think recovery courts would fit well."
The settlement, which has yet to be finalized, will be managed by the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission. According to Elizabeth Kuhn, spokesperson for Attorney General Daniel Cameron, appointments to the commission are still in progress.
According to Jamie Neal, AOC Public Information Specialist, the current budget proposal for the Judicial Branch doesn't include funding for family recovery courts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.