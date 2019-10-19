Judge will determine sentence after rejecting earlier plea deal

A Somerset man whose initial plea deal was rejected will let the judge decide what sentence should be imposed.
Shawn Leroy Adcock, 46, appeared before Pulaski Circuit Judge David Tapp on Friday -- pleading guilty to one count of first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).
In exchange for Adcock's guilty plea, Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery amended the charge down from first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (less than two grams of methamphetamine, 1st offense, enhanced) and agreed to dismiss two counts of fourth-degree Controlled Substance Endangerment to a Child.
However, the prosecution is standing silent in regard to a sentence recommendation.
Back in July, Adcock was expecting to be sentenced to five years' probation after pleading guilty the month prior to the original charges.
Those charges were in connection to a May 2018 incident when Adcock reportedly overdosed and acknowledged using meth. At the scene, where a child was present, authorities also recovered several guns and two .45-calibre magazines as well as syringes.
Adcock's fianceé -- 41-year-old Deanna West -- was also indicted and had already been awarded a three-year pre-trial diversion for first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (meth) and fourth-degree Controlled Substance Endangerment to a Child.
In Adcock's case, however, Judge Tapp took issue in July with the results of a PSI (pre-sentence investigation) report that revealed the defendant's criminal history included seven prior felony convictions -- two of which were for sex offenses. The judge ultimately decided he could not accept the plea agreement as presented.
Montgomery and defense attorney re-entered negotiations that ultimately resulted in Adcock pleading guilty Friday to meth possession, a felony carrying a potential penalty of one to three years in prison.
Adcock has been free since December on a $10,000 surety bond. Judge Tapp scheduled a hearing to impose his sentence on November 15.
